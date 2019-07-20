Apple @ Work: Top 3 mistakes Apple IT managers make [Video Webinar]

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Jamf, the standard in Apple management. Learn more at Jamf.com/9to5mac.

Many of you know me from my writing here at 9to5Mac. I post a few articles each week that are mainly opinion, but in my day job, I run IT for a school in Chattanooga, TN. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be working through a few tips, tricks, and workflows for best practices with device management for the Apple-focused organization.

Today, I’m happy to say that we’re kicking it off with a brand new webinar on the top mistakes that Apple IT managers make. In this video (below), I work through each mistake and explain why it’s a problem.

Network Capacity

One of the biggest problems I see with a lot of organizations comes down to planning with network capacity. A lot of organizations are still planning for coverage, while capacity should be the chief concern.

Designing for coverage simply makes sure that Wi-Fi access is available in all locations, but it doesn’t consider if the network can handle employees bringing in 2–3 devices at a time. In the webinar, I’ll discuss key trends with capacity planning and device onboarding.

BYOD vs Institution Owned

Bring your own device is certainly a trend for a lot of organizations but is it the right approach for yours? When it comes to managing devices for configuration policies and apps, BYOD represents some complexities that company-owned devices don’t have to deal with. BYOD allows organizations to get out of the device deployment business, and the responsibility goes back to the end-user. In the webinar, I’ll explain the pros and cons of each, and help you make the right decision for your organization.

Over Spending on AppleCare+ and Accessories

AppleCare+ may seem like a good deal, particularly in K–12, but I have run the numbers, and it rarely makes sense for most organizations. I’ll explain my logic, and give you ways to avoid the sticker shock of device repairs while still avoiding the cost of the extended warranty. I will also explain the hidden cost of a lot of deployments, and that is in accessories. Follow along with the webinar above to learn how to save money and still keep your devices protected.

Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash