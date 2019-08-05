Spotify Premium now bundled with AT&T’s top unlimited plan as Apple Music competition heats up

Spotify has partnered with AT&T to bundle free premium subscriptions for the music streaming service to those with an “Unlimited &More” plan. Meanwhile, AT&T users with other plans will be able to get a six month free trial of Spotify Premium.

Notably, Apple partnered with Verizon to bring free Apple Music to the carrier’s top unlimited plan back in January, with extended free six month trials starting in August last year.

With the battle between the two streaming services heating up, Spotify announced its deal with the second-biggest US carrier today in a blog post and press release:

Today we are extremely excited to announce that we are teaming up with a world-class partner, AT&T, in a new relationship bringing Spotify Premium across one of the largest mobile networks in the U.S.

Existing Spotify subscribers will be able to take advantage of the free subscription and keep their current account. If you’re an AT&T subscriber but don’t have an Unlimited &More plan you can upgrade to get the free Spotify deal.

Spotify didn’t specify fine details, but AT&T users without an Unlimited &More plan may be eligible for a six month trial of Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium being added as a choice for AT&T Unlimited &More customers comes in addition to options like Pandora Premium, Starz, Showtime, HBO, and more.

Here are five things to know about the offer: If you’re on or join AT&T’s Unlimited &More Premium wireless plan, you can choose Spotify Premium as your premium entertainment option—at no extra charge. If you’re an existing Spotify Premium subscriber and have or join an &More Premium wireless plan, you’ll get to keep your current Spotify account (and all those playlists you’ve made). If you already have an &More Premium plan, you just sign up through the AT&T website. Select AT&T customers can sign up for a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium. So if you’re an eligible AT&T customer, keep an eye out for offer details from AT&T. Following the trial, those AT&T customers can continue to enjoy Spotify Premium for $9.99/month. AT&T is not only recognized at the “Nation’s Best Network”* but also the fastest wireless network,** which means its more than 77 million wireless subscribers can now get access to unlimited amounts of music and podcasts with the fastest speeds and reliability.

