Pandora expands podcasting efforts with new direct upload tool for creators

As Apple reportedly plans to expand its role in podcasting, Pandora is also now looking to compete. The company announced today that podcasters can now submit their shows to be included in Pandora’s growing catalog of podcasts.

Submissions are handled via the new online hub “Pandora for Podcasts.” The company says creators can submit their shows “for consideration to be included in Pandora’s rapidly-expanding catalog of podcasts.”

Again, Pandora is emphasizing its Podcast Genome Project, which it says is capable of connecting listeners with podcasts they’ll love:

What makes Pandora the best place for podcasters looking to find and build a loyal audience is the unique way we connect our listeners to podcasts that we know they’ll like. Podcasts on Pandora is powered by the Podcast Genome Project, which helps listeners cut through the overwhelming clutter of available podcasts to simply, easily find the podcasts they love. The Podcast Genome Project is built on Pandora’s groundbreaking Music Genome Project technology, providing personalized podcast recommendations for each user at the show and episode level based on their likes, dislikes, and other insights from their listening histories.

Pandora first launched support for podcasts back in December, but with only certain mainstream options and without a clear way for creators to submit their shows. This new tool should rapidly expand the Pandora podcasting lineup.

A report earlier this summer suggested that Apple is looking to fund original podcast shows for Apple Podcasts exclusives. This is a major shift in Apple’s podcasting strategy, as it has long focused on hosting a directory of other shows rather than its own.

