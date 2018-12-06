Podcasts on Pandora officially launches with 100,000 episodes from 100 shows

Pandora has officially launched its podcasts platform today after running a beta on iOS and Android for about three weeks. Podcasts on Pandora is now available for all users and to start includes “hundreds of podcasts with over 100,000 episodes across a wide variety of genres.”

Pandora made the announcement in a blog post this morning.

Today we are beyond excited to bring you podcasts on Pandora! We are now introducing hundreds of podcasts with over 100,000 episodes across a wide variety of genres including News, True Crime, Sports, Comedy, Music, Business, Technology, Entertainment, Kids, Health and Science. You listen, you thumb, and we tune the listening experience for the moment you’re in.

Users will now find a Podcasts tab at the top of the app to easily browse and listen. Pandora says unique features of listening to podcasts on its platform include:

Effortless Podcast Discovery (powered by the Podcast Genome Project)

Recommendations…Everywhere

Its Thumbs Up system

Rather than offering a broad range of content, Pandora’s take on podcasts is to make discovery as seamless as possible in all areas of the app.

To make podcast discovery as effortless as possible, we’re serving up recommendations in search, browse, and podcast backstage pages. Look through the app and you’ll see new podcasts and episodes everywhere.

For now, it seems that Pandora is just hosting mainstream podcasts, but notes that creators can apply to be considered to have their podcast on the platform. Check out more details here if you’d like to get your show on Pandora.

