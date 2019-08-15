Report: iPhone 11 to use same OLED display materials as Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

According to a South Korea industry report, Apple is set to use the same OLED display panel materials for the iPhone 11 as is found in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10.

For the iPhone X and iPhone XS, Apple used a distinct set of materials — presumably custom chosen by Apple — but this report says Apple will not be doing that for the iPhone 11.

The Elec says that the iPhone X and iPhone XS display material was codenamed ‘LT2’.

The OLED panel material used in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 is branded ‘M9’. The report claims that the iPhone 11 Pro models will be using the M9 materials for their OLED displays too.

So, if you look at the performance of a recent Samsung phone’s screen, the upcoming iPhone should be very similar.

Of course, Apple will also still be relying on Samsung Display to manufacture and supply the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens for the OLED iPhone series.

It’s not clear why Apple is no longer using a different set of materials. Perhaps, Samsung’s typical materials now meet Apple’s high quality standards. There may also be logistical and price factors at play.

Apple was recently fined ~$600m by Samsung for not meeting projected targets for OLED screen orders, so it is possible Apple may not have been able to negotiate the same amount of leverage this time around.

It seems that Apple will be announcing the new iPhone 11 range at a media event on September 10, although the company has not yet released press invitations. We currently believe the new OLED flagship models to be called iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

