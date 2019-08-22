Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Ulysses: The ultimate writing app for Mac, iPad and iPhone. Get your first 3 months free for a limited time at ulysses.app/9to5mac. [App Store | Mac App Store]
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple registers new (16-inch?) MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models in Eurasian database
- Apple releasing iOS 13 developer beta 8 today [U]
- Bloomberg: iPhone 11 will take better low light photos, multi-angle Face ID, new iPads coming, cheaper HomePod in 2020
- British Airways giving all 15,000 cabin crew members an iPhone XR for customer support
- Apple’s Home app takes a step back in iOS 13
- How to add an Infrared remote-controlled accessory to your HomeKit smart home
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!