Having trouble with Powerbeats Pro? Follow along for how to reset your Powerbeats Pro earphones and re-pair them to your iPhone and other devices.
If you’re having Bluetooth, sound, or charging issues with Powerbeats Pro, you may need to reset them and re-pair the wireless earphones. It’s easy to do and only takes a few moments.
How to reset your Powerbeats Pro earphones
- Put both Powerbeats Pro earphones in the charging case
- Press the button on the inside of the case until the indicator light flashes red and white, let go
- The LED should be flashing white, which means they are ready to re-pair with your iPhone or another device
For more on re-pairing, charging, and controlling Powerbeats Pro, be sure to check out our guide on mastering the totally wireless headphones from Beats.
If the steps above don’t fix your issue, Beats recommended the following steps:
- Use another power source or a different cable.
- Learn about sound troubleshooting for earphones or Bluetooth troubleshooting.
- Use the Beats Updater to get the latest firmware.
