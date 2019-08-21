Are you loving your beautiful Apple Card and want to know how to keep it in great condition? Read along as we look at the best ways to carry, store, and clean your titanium Apple Card.

Now that you’ve got your shiny new white titanium Apple Card, you might be wondering how to clean it and keep it looking pristine. Fortunately, Apple has shared how to take care of your card in a support document.

Apple highlights that the “white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material,” so it’s important to keep it away from hard surfaces or materials to prevent damage to the coating.

Apple also warns that materials like leather and denim could permanently stain your Apple Card. If it does become dirty or stained, here’s what to do…

How to clean your titanium Apple Card

Start by wiping down your Apple Card with a slightly wet microfiber cloth If you’re having trouble removing a stain, Apple says to use a little isopropyl alcohol on your cloth Apple notes that you should not “use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.”

How to carry and store your Apple Card

Apple also gives some tips on how to prevent damage to your Apple Card, like keeping it away from magnets, other cards in your wallet or purse, keys, coins, and more.

Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.

Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot, your card could become scratched.

Don’t place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.

Don’t place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

