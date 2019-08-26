When will Apple announce and release Apple Watch Series 5?

When will Apple announce Apple Watch Series 5?

Apple historically holds events every September to announce its latest iPhone and Apple Watch hardware, as well as showcasing its latest software like iOS 13, watchOS 6, and macOS Catalina that was first shown to developers at WWDC in June. We’re expecting the iPhone 11 lineup and new Apple Watch hardware to be launched at this year’s September event, alongside new software releases, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ details, and more.

When will Apple hold its September event? We learned earlier this month from an iOS 13 beta asset that Tuesday, September 10th is the probable date. That also lines up with what we’ve seen in previous years for Apple’s iPhone event:

Wednesday, September 12th, 2018

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

Wednesday, September 7th, 2016

Wednesday, September 9th, 2015

When will Apple release Apple Watch Series 5?

So when will Apple release Apple Watch Series 5? Well before we answer that, the new Apple Watch hardware announced next month may not be Series 5. Signs are pointing to refreshed versions of Series 4 hardware with new ceramic and titanium finishes for the September event this year. And one of the most prominent Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo hasn’t predicted that we’ll see Series 5 this September.

Even Apple’s filing for new products with the Eurasian Economic Commission didn’t reveal whether the upcoming Apple Watch hardware would bring Series 5. And with virtually no rumors about what Series 5 hardware would bring, it seems more likely than not that we’ll see new Series 4 options.

As for a release date, Apple typically opens Apple Watch pre-orders on the Friday after its event. If the event happens on Tuesday, September 10th, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch should be on Friday, September 13th. The first pre-orders would then likely arrive to customers on the following Friday, September 20th.

Here are the past several years of Apple Watch release dates:

Read more about the possibility of Apple Watch Series 5 coming in 2020 instead of this year. Do you plan on upgrading next month? Or will it depend on what the new Apple Watches bring to the table? Share your thoughts in the comments below!