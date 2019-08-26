‘Apple Card is here’ ad highlights purchase tracking, Daily Cash, privacy and security

A new ad for Apple Card has landed on the company’s YouTube channel today. It’s similar to the “Introducing Apple Card” video and focuses on three key benefits of the new credit card being purchase tracking, Daily Cash, and security and privacy.

The latest ad “Apple Card is here” features the same background song “Jeans” by Rubi and is more or less a condensed version of the “Introducing Apple Card” video. The latest ad is just under 40 seconds long and starts out by announcing that Apple Card has arrived and that it’s been created “by Apple and not a bank.”

It opens showing off the physical titanium card before talking about the digital card. The rest of the ad highlights how Apple’s software makes it easy to track spending, that users earn cashback every day with Daily Cash, and it offers another level of security and privacy.

The end of the ad includes a call to action telling viewers to “Apply now in the Wallet app.”

