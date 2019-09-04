Here’s what a bare metal Apple Card looks like, and how to convert your own

What could look even more minimalist than a white Apple Card? How about a bare metal Apple Card?

That’s what one of our readers now has, and he explains how you could do the same thing with yours…

Lukas told us how he did it.

Here’s my card, which I polished out the white on the front (using a watch polishing machine) to reveal the metal. Just wanted to differentiate it, and also was curious about the claim of titanium. Everything still works!

Of course, few people have access to a professional watch-polishing machine, but there are a wide range of polishing machines around that would do this kind of job, given some time and care. Simplest would be a Dremel or similar with a polishing wheel, while some home workshops may have a benchtop buffer.

Either way, watch those fingers, and you’ll want to be very careful around the chip.

We learned yesterday that the Apple Card is 90% titanium and 10% aluminum. Perhaps with the coating removed, the titanium percentage is just that touch higher?

What’s your view? Which looks cooler: a white or bare metal Apple Card? Anyone tempted to do the same? Let us know in the comments.

