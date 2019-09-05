Southwest Airlines now lets you book getaway flights with Apple Pay

Southwest Airlines has a convenient new way to securely pay for plane tickets from your iPhone. The airline’s mobile app now supports Apple Pay at checkout for flights and other services.

CellPoint Digital and UATP are powering the feature announced by Southwest Airlines this week:

“Providing modern digital payment solutions to our Customers is critical,” said Christopher Priebe, Director, Treasury, Payments and Risk at Southwest Airlines. “The launch of Apple Pay enhances our ability to sell flights, as well as ancillary products using one of the most widely-used digital wallets in North America.”

The new feature lets customers replace saved debit and credit cards or PayPal with Apple Pay as a secure and convenient payment method without the risk of storing payment credentials online. Apple Pay is also compatible with Safari, but support is limited to the airline’s mobile app for now.

Apple Pay support means travelers can easily use the new Apple Card credit card or an Apple Cash debit balance to book flights and stay. Apple Pay is also compatible with debit and credit cards from nearly every US bank and credit union (including the airline’s credit union for employees).

Like other major airlines, Southwest has also supported storing digital flight tickets in Apple’s Wallet app since 2015.

