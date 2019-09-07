Apple Store special event livestreams have become part of the keynote viewing tradition, and next Tuesday’s event at Steve Jobs Theater is no exception. Apple has published session listings so you can sign up to watch at your local store.

The Apple Special Event kicks off on September 10 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and a subset of Apple’s 508 stores around the world will offer streams. Participating locations are generally limited to stores with a video wall and Forum in English-speaking regions.

If you’re unsure if your local store will offer a livestream, visit the Today at Apple Special Event page and select your location from the list, or check the session calendar in the Apple Store iOS app. Store employees at multiple locations in the U.S. have also confirmed their plans to stream the keynote, so it might be worth asking if you stop in this weekend. Registering for a spot is recommended, but not required. You can walk in as long as seats are available.

Planning on learning about Tuesday’s announcements at an Apple Store? Let us know on Twitter which location you’re watching from. If you can’t make, Apple is offering viewing opportunities across several platforms this year. For the first time, the keynote will be streamed on YouTube. You can also check out the Apple Events app on Apple TV or the event page on Apple’s website. 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything that’s announced next week.

