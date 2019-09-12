Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 11 includes ‘U1’ Ultra Wideband location chip, but Apple Tag tracker announcement notably absent
- Apple Card users can now get 3% cashback at Walgreens
- Apple TV+ will be available to watch on the web, some shows will release all episodes at once
- Apple TV+ content supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- watchOS 6 includes new Meridian watch face – [9to5Mac]
- iPhone 11 financing: Pricing from carriers and Apple
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 6: Making apps for Apple Watch with Rahul Matta and Will Bishop
