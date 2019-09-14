Totallee launches super thin cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Totallee is now shipping its thin cases for all the new iPhones including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Totallee has been making high-quality, ultra thin iPhone cases since 2013. All of its cases are incredibly thin, branding free (!!!) and designed to offer everyday protection without adding bulk.

Totallee’s new cases are available in 7 different colors and 3 different styles: matte, transparent and leather. Head below for a look at the whole collection.

These are the signature cases totallee is known for. Each of the super thin cases are all only 0.02” thick and weigh only 0.01oz. They are the preferred option for people who don’t want to go completely case-less or add an overly bulky case. This case helps preserve and protect your new iPhone from daily wear and scuffs while retaining its original form factor. It’s an incredibly sleek looking case and completely branding free. It is available in 5 colors for the new iPhones: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black (pictured above), Solid Black, Navy Blue, and Red.

For everyone wanting to proudly show off their new iPhone while protecting it at the same time, totallee offers its clear TPU case. This is the ideal pick for people who want a case that remains virtually invisible. The case is free of branding and completely transparent so you will barely notice that you have a case on at all. Being made of a soft and durable TPU that can absorb shock, this case offers a surprising amount of protection despite being very thin. Unlike other clear cases, it is designed to not turn yellow over time.

Totallee’s most premium option is a genuine leather case. This is a case that is both sophisticated and rugged. Built to last, it will develop a subtle patina over time, looking even better with age. It features a soft inner lining that prevents scratches and offers additional protection during a drop. This is a high quality leather case if you’re looking for something that is both elegant and protective.

All totallee cases are backed by a 2-year warranty and will ship within 1 business day. If you order now you will receive your totallee case just before your new iPhones arrive.

You can explore totallee’s full collection of cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max on its website. It also carries cases for older model iPhones, as well as accessories like a seamless edge-to-edge screen protector.