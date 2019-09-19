9to5Mac Happy Hour 243: iPhone 11 and Apple Watch review roundups, Arcade launch, iOS 13 release

The first round of iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 reviews are out, Apple Watch Series 3 has a new low price, Apple Arcade is officially here, and iOS 13 and other major software updates are arriving this week.
- iPhone 11 review roundup: impressive Night Mode, ultra-wide camera is a useful addition, great price
- iPhone 11 Pro review roundup: massive jump in camera quality, battery life claims deliver
- Review: Apple Watch Series 3 is the new $200 Fitbit killer
- Apple Watch Series 5 review roundup: Always-on display worth the upgrade, battery life lives up to claim
- Apple Arcade gaming service now available for some ahead of Thursday launch
- Raising $1,300 to donate to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi
