Apple releases its Reality Composer AR utility app for iPhone and iPad

After releasing iOS 13 and watchOS 6 to the public today, Apple has also launched its new augmented reality prototyping app, Reality Composer on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

As 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo first discovered in April this year, Apple created a new Swift-only AR framework called RealityKit and accompanying Reality Composer app.

Apple announced both of these at WWDC in June and now Reality Composer is available as a free download from the App Store. The app does require iOS 13.

Here’s how Apple describes Reality Composer:

Now anyone can quickly prototype and produce content for AR experiences that are ready to integrate into apps using Xcode or export to AR Quick Look. Reality Composer lets you build animations and interactions on iOS and Mac to enrich your 3D content.

Features:

Built-in AR Library Import your own USDZ files or take advantage of the hundreds of ready-to-use virtual objects in the built-in AR library. This library harnesses the power of procedural content generation for a variety of assets, so you can customize a virtual object’s size, style, and more.

Import your own USDZ files or take advantage of the hundreds of ready-to-use virtual objects in the built-in AR library. This library harnesses the power of procedural content generation for a variety of assets, so you can customize a virtual object’s size, style, and more. Animations and Audio Add animations that let you move, scale, and add emphasis like a “wiggle” or “spin” to virtual objects. You can choose for actions to happen when a user taps an object, comes in close proximity with it, or activates some other trigger. You can also take advantage of spatial audio to add a new level of reality to your AR scene.

Add animations that let you move, scale, and add emphasis like a “wiggle” or “spin” to virtual objects. You can choose for actions to happen when a user taps an object, comes in close proximity with it, or activates some other trigger. You can also take advantage of spatial audio to add a new level of reality to your AR scene. Seamless Tools Reality Composer is included with Xcode and is also an iOS app, so you can build, test, tune, and simulate AR experiences entirely on iPhone or iPad. And thanks to live linking, you can rapidly move between Mac and iOS to create stunning, complex AR experiences on the devices that work best for you.

Reality Composer is included with Xcode and is also an iOS app, so you can build, test, tune, and simulate AR experiences entirely on iPhone or iPad. And thanks to live linking, you can rapidly move between Mac and iOS to create stunning, complex AR experiences on the devices that work best for you. Record and Play With Reality Composer for iOS, you can record sensor and camera data in the location where the AR experience will take place, then replay it later on your iOS device while building your app.

Reality Composer is available now for iPhone and iPad.

Learn more about this app and the RealityKit framework on Apple’s developer page for the new releases.

Thanks, Nilesh!

