Twitter now lets all iPhone users pin favorited lists to the timeline

After opening up access for the home timeline Lists feature to let users more easily follow their interests earlier this summer, Twitter is rolling out access for all iOS users today.

Twitter shared the news in a press release:

On iOS starting September 23, we’ll be expanding this feature to people across the globe who will now get to pin up to five Lists directly to their Home timeline, and with a fancy new landing page.

Another way to think about pinned Lists on your home timeline is it allows you to shift from seeing everything on Twitter to a curated, focused Twitter. If you’re seeing the feature for the first time today, here’s how it works.

Pin Your Lists: Pin and unpin up to five Lists you follow or subscribe to directly to your Home timeline

On iOS, access Lists by tapping your profile to open the Home menu and select the ‘Lists’ tab

Pin, unpin and create a List from the Lists tab

Updated Landing Page: Now, your List will come with a header image and more upfront context behind how many members and subscribers are in a List. This is just the beginning of our work to make Lists a way to discover and follow conversations about the things you care about. By the end of the year, Lists will be getting a revamp with new features including the ability to report, discover and share Lists created by the global Twitter community.

Spotted by TechCrunch, Twitter has also made an update today to its policies around financial scams.

We’re always updating our rules based on how online behaviors change. Today we're expanding our policies to prohibit financial scams. Read more: https://t.co/ihBxbTGKk5 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 23, 2019

