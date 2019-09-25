Apple’s Shortcuts app is now built-in on iPhones and iPads, these resources take it to the next level 

Apple’s Shortcuts app is now built-in on iPhones and iPads with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, a change that gives the automation app more integration and greater discovery. If you’re brand new to Shortcuts or want to take customization to the next level, there are two great resources out this month to help.

First up is an ambitious design project from the MacStories team for personalizing how specific shortcuts appear on your iPhone and iPad Home screen. MacStories Shortcuts Icons is a collection of 300 custom icons that can be used to create personalized shortcut launchers.

This level of customization is ideal for shortcuts that can effectively replace apps on the Home screen, and it requires a new capability introduced in iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1. The just-released software updates introduce the ability to assign custom glyphs to shortcuts on the Home screen while preserving the assigned shortcut color from the Shortcuts app.

Simply save the MacStories Shortcuts Icons collection anywhere in the Files app, then the Shortcuts app will let you use it as an image selection source when creating custom icons for the Home screen.

More from the announcement:

MacStories Shortcuts Icons were designed to cater to the needs of the Shortcuts community. Every shortcut from the MacStories Shortcuts Archive is represented in MacStories Shortcuts Icons. We also tried to provide as many options as possible for popular shortcuts shared on Reddit and other websites by the Shortcuts community.

The new MacStories Shortcuts Icons collection of custom-designed glyphs can be purchased for $14.99, and 9to5Mac readers can save 15% at checkout with promo code 9to5mac15.

And if you’re just discovering Apple’s Shortcuts app or want to master the automation platform, David Sparks has published a newly updated Shortcuts Field Guide video course loaded with resources for becoming a Shortcuts expert.