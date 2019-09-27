9to5Rewards: Win iPhone 11 Pro Max + 25% off totallee cases! [Giveaway]

This month we’ve teamed up with totallee to give away Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro Max in midnight green and celebrate the launch of totallee’s cases for the new device. Head below for details on how to enter and for an exclusive 25% off totallee cases.

Get 25% off totallee thin cases for iPhone now w/ code HAPPYHOUR

Totallee Thin Cases for iPhone

Since 2013, totallee has been making the world’s #1 rated thin iPhone case. Totallee helps you protect your phone without adding bulk. Their two most popular styles are the clear (soft), a case that lets you show off your iPhone while protecting it, and the frosted black case that is only 0.02” thin. Join 400,000 happy customers who enjoy totallee’s super thin cases. Now available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

Get your super thin totallee iPhone case now for $29.

How to enter:

Enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for totallee case’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters for your chance chance to win Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019, Midnight Green, 512GB). Entries are open until Oct 25, 2019. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Giveaway