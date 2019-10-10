Amazon Music now works with Apple TV, joining Spotify and Apple Music

Apple users who happen to subscribe to a music streaming service other than Apple Music are having a good week. Just after Spotify gained Siri support and released its Apple TV app, Amazon Music is now available for Apple TV.

Amazon is continuing the expansion of its music streaming service beyond its Echo speakers as the company announced the release of the Amazon Music Apple TV app this morning (via TechCrunch):

Starting today, customers can download the Amazon Music app from the App Store for Apple TV and get access to stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, including access to a wide range of global playlists like Pop Culture, which highlights the most buzzworthy songs across the current pop music landscape, and Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation.

For now, the tvOS Amazon Music app is available for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users in thirteen countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.

Amazon Music is a free download from the App Store.

