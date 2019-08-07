Amazon Music may not be in the same league as Spotify and Apple Music when it comes to subscriber numbers, but it believes it has a plan to help tempt students.

There’s one offer for those who are Prime Student members, and another for those who aren’t…

Existing Prime Student members can add Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99/month.

Amazon today introduced a new music benefit for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to campus this fall. New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier of Amazon Music, and immediately have access to more than 50 million songs and the latest releases for an additional $0.99 per month. Starting today, existing Prime Student members can simply add on the Amazon Music Unlimited offer to their monthly or annual Prime Student membership plan for just $0.99 a month […] “Bringing Amazon Music’s premium subscription tier to Prime Student members lets students enjoy their favorite artists, songs, and playlists on demand and ad-free at an incredibly low price,” said Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime.

For students without a Prime membership, they can get a six-month free trial — and still take advantage of the $0.99/month deal. That means they’ll get both free delivery and Amazon Music Unlimited for a total of just a dollar a month.

At the end of the trial, students get the usual 50% off the usual Prime subscription, so pay $6.49/month or $59.50/year — plus $0.99/month if they want to continue with Amazon Music Unlimited. More details over at 9to5Toys.

A total of $7.48/month for the whole package may help Amazon tempt students, compared to $4.99/month for music alone with either Apple Music or Spotify. Amazon’s real aim here, I think, is to drive Prime Student memberships.

A recent report showed that while Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music are in third place with 32 million subscribers, Amazon’s growth rate is outstripping both Spotify and Apple Music. That’s in large part due to the integration with low-cost Amazon Echo speakers.

Amazon has gained momentum in recent months, propelled by its ubiquity with consumers and Alexa, its popular intelligent assistant, which can play music through voice commands issued to its wireless Echo speaker. “[Amazon] have gone all in on [music],” said a senior music executive at one of the major record labels. “We see high engagement on their service.”

Spotify recently hit 110 million paying subscribers against Apple Music’s 60 million.

Photo: Shutterstock

