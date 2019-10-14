Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Kuo on iPhone SE 2 details: iPhone 8 design, $399 starting price, 64/128 GB storage, red color option, no 3D Touch
- Apple releases first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1
- Report: Apple told Apple TV+ creators to avoid portraying China ‘in a poor light’
- Apple TV+ execs say ‘See’ will be as epic as ‘Game of Thrones’, free three month trial voucher in Emmy Magazine
- Apple kickstarts its in-house studio with order for ‘Band of Brothers’ follow-up, ‘Masters of the Air’
- Apple Arcade gains five new titles including adventure side-scroller, racing, and robot battle games
