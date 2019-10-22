Verizon has announced today that it will be giving both new and existing customers a free year of Disney’s upcoming streaming service. That’s a great perk and comes in addition to Apple Music being included with some of the carrier’s unlimited plans.

Verizon shared the news on Twitter and in a press release today:

Free Disney+ through Verizon details:

Exclusive wireless carrier partner to offer customers a year of Disney+.

On November 12, Verizon will begin offering 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers can also enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on us

Verizon customers can enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer, including high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, downloads for offline viewing, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles

Notably, this deal matches what Apple is giving away to its customers with the purchase of a new device, one free year of Apple TV+, which also launches next month. Apple is pricing its streaming service at $5/month after the trial period.

Disney+ is priced at $7/month for the standard subscription. However, an early deal gave customers a year free when buying two, bringing down the price to just under $4/month. There’s also going to be a bundle option that includes Hulu and ESPN+ alongside Disney+ for just $13/month.

Verizon notes that customers can learn more and sign up with their email for updates when the free Disney+ sign up process is open.

BREAKING: Verizon gives customers 12 months of Disney+. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) October 22, 2019

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: