iOS 14 concept teases what a new call screen UI, Split View, complications, and more could look like on iPhone

- Nov. 6th 2019 11:47 am PT

0

A new iOS 14 concept shared today visualizes what some highly requested features from Apple customers could look like on iPhone including a new call screen UI that doesn’t take over the entire screen, Split View and drag and drop support, a truly customizable Home screen, always-on display with complications, and more.

YouTuber the Hacker 34 shared their well-done concept that kicks off with a look at refreshed icons for Apple’s first-party apps. After that, we get a look at a much more elegant call screen UI using a card design that drops down from the top of the screen.

Other highlights imagine how Split View and drag and drop support on iPhone could look while an always-on display comes to the smartphone with complications like Apple Watch.

There’s also a peek at how a fully customizable Home screen (something that’s been available by jailbreaking or with other workarounds) would look in an official iOS build.

The full concept is about a minute and a half long and is definitely a fun watch!

