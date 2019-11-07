Following the launch of Apple TV+ last week, we’re now approaching the debut of Disney+. In an interview with CNBC today, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Disney+ will be coming to Amazon’s Fire TV platform — much like Apple TV+.

In August, Disney confirmed the wide array of platforms where viewers would be able to watch Disney+, including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and much more. Notably absent from that list, however, was Amazon Fire TV.

Iger now says that Disney+ will be available on Fire TV starting on launch day, November 12. This means owners of Amazon’s various Fire TV devices, such as the Fire Stick, will then be able to tune into Disney+ content.

A report from the Wall Street Journal last month said that Amazon and Disney were clashing over advertising terms. Amazon reportedly wanted to sell a “substantial percentage of ad space on Disney apps,” but Disney was pushing back. The two seem to have resolved their disagreements, but details are unknown.

For TV+, Apple has put an emphasis on making the service available on different platforms, ranging from Fire TV to Roku and various brands of smart TVs, with more to come. Disney is taking a similar approach, as evident by today’s announcement.

Meanwhile, for Apple users, Disney has yet to make any announcements about supporting Apple TV Channels. This integration would allow you to watch Disney+ directly in the Apple TV app on tvOS, Mac, iPadOS, and iOS.

Disney also reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter today, announcing revenue of $19.1 billion. Disney stock is up nearly 4% based on its earnings release. Iger has said in the past that he’s not worried about Apple TV+ undercutting Disney+ on price, touting the expansive library of content that Disney+ will offer.

Disney+ launches on November 12 for $6.99 per month.

Disney Plus coming to UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and other European countries in March — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) November 7, 2019

