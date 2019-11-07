Early Black Friday deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, including $99 off the latest 10.2-inch iPad and Apple’s HomePod drops to $200. You can also save upwards of $299 on the latest MacBook Pro and Nomad has notable early Black Friday offers. Hit the jump for all that and more.

10.2-inch iPad and HomePod hit Black Friday prices early

This morning we got our first glimpse at Best Buy’s Black Friday ad. Now, you can cash in on some early deals including $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and HomePod for $200. Both of which are new or matching the previous all-time low. We fully expect these deals to come back around during Black Friday, but you can cross them off your list now. Check out our entire coverage of Best Buy’s early doorbuster sale and Black Friday ad right here.

Amazon delivers up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, with the 13-inch variation starting at $1,100. Free shipping is available for all of these new Amazon all-time lows. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and more. It’s an ideal upgrade from the MacBook Air if you need more power for content creation, photo editing, and various other intensive tasks on-the-go. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Nomad’s early Black Friday sale takes 20% off

Nomad has launched its early Black Friday sale with 20% off sitewide. Our top pick is Nomad’s Base Station for $80 with the above code. That’s a 20% discount from the regular $100 price tag and a match of our previous mention. This model can charge two devices wirelessly, making it ideal for iPhone and the latest AirPods. You can upgrade to the Apple Watch-supported model for $112. You’d typically pay $140 here. With quality multi-device wireless charging options hard to come by these days, Nomad’s Base Station is a solid option. Learn more in our hands-on review.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

