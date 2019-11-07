New video compares the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro design, camera, and more

So far, various comparisons have pit the iPhone 11 Pro agains the Pixel 4, DSLR cameras, and more. This evening, YouTuber MKBHD is out with a new video comparing the original iPhone from 2007 to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

From a design perspective, the changes are rather obvious. The original iPhone featured a small but thick form factor, measuring in with a 3.5-inch screen. Over the years, the iPhone has gotten significantly bigger, and it’s neat to see the comparison between now and 2007.

One of the more interesting parts of the video is a look at how the camera of the original iPhone compares to the iPhone 11 Pro. We’ve already looked at the iPhone 11 Pro camera in-depth, but a comparison to the original iPhone provides new perceptive.

In certain environments, the original iPhone is still capable of taking respectable pictures today. Once you introduce more complicated scenes, and particularly darker environments, the real advancements in the iPhone 11 Pro start to shine. There was also no front-facing camera of any sort on the original iPhone. That didn’t happen until the iPhone 4.

It’s no secret that the iPhone has come along way over the last 12 years, and this video really emphasizes the changes. But on the other hand, the video reminds us of how excellent the original iPhone was at its time. As MKBHD says in the video, this comparison shines a light on the progress Apple has made over the last decade, and how much the so-called iterative changes every year add up over time.

Watch the full video below for all of the details. What do you think of this comparison between the original iPhone and the iPhone 11 Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: