ColorWare brings color to AirPods Pro w/ matte and glossy custom options for $439

While many customers were hoping Apple would end the era of white-only AirPods with the launch of AirPods Pro, they didn’t debut in a black option. As it’s done in the past, ColorWare is now out with custom colors to create a unique pair of AirPods Pro in both matte and glossy finishes.

ColorWare debuted its AirPods Pro custom color options with 16 solid color choices and 16 metallic ones. Both the solid and metallic colors are available in both glossy or matte finishes.

Customers can choose colors for each AirPod Pro as well as the wireless charging case. As for pricing, ColorWare is charging $189 for the custom paint job, that’s $439 for the whole package compared to $249 that AirPods Pro normally go for. If you don’t want a custom color for your case, the price comes down to $389.

Check out the custom color AirPods Pro configurator on ColoWare’s website here. Notably, there’s a 3-4 week shipping time right now, so get your orders in fast if you’re hoping to have them for holiday gifts.

Now the question is: who will be the first third-party to offer black AirPods Pro ear tips? 😎

If you’d rather pick up a pair of the standard ones, check out our guide on finding AirPods Pro stock without having to wait weeks.

