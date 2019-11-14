Strategy Analytics: Apple to overtake Samsung as 5G smartphone leader in 2020

The iPhone lineup is widely expected to adopt 5G cellular connectivity in 2020. New data published by Strategy Analytics today says that with that transition, Apple will become the leader in terms of 5G smartphone shipments.

The firm predicts that with three new 5G iPhones next year, as reports have suggested, Apple will become the market leader. Strategy Analytics director Ken Hyers predicts that in order to achieve that feat, Apple simply needs to match current upgrade rates:

“It may seem counterintuitive that Apple, which currently has no 5G phones in its portfolio will be able to pass current 5G market leaders Samsung and Huawei,” comments Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “But with three new 5G models coming next year, Apple merely needs to match its current upgrade rates for newly introduced iPhone models to take the lead next year.”

Currently, Samsung is the “undisputed market leader in 5G smartphones,” the report suggests. With Apple and Huawei both adopting 5G over the next year, and their respective dominance in the US and China, Strategy Analytics expects Samsung to take a hit.

Over time, however, the firm expects Samsung to retake the 5G crown. Specifically, as it expands 5G technology to lower-end price points:

“Despite the strong showing that is expected for Apple in 5G in 2020,” says Ken Hyers, “in the longer term Samsung will regain the 5G crown. As more markets cut over to 5G, Samsung will capture the majority of that share by virtue of its dominance of the overall smartphone market and a broader portfolio of 5G devices across more price-bands.”

Various reports and analysts have said that Apple will bring 5G connectivity to the entire flagship iPhone lineup next fall. The company will likely use modems supplied by Qualcomm, though its efforts to build its own in-house modems continues.

