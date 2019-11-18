Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iFixit cracking open the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to see exactly what’s different with the Magic Keyboard
- Hulu’s Live TV plan jumping 22% for new and existing customers soon
- Apple News+ failing to attract new subscribers after March launch, report says
- Using HomeKit Secure Video in iOS 13.2 with Logitech Circle 2 cameras
- 13-inch vs 16-inch MacBook Pro: Which should you buy?
