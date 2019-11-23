Tim Cook promises to keep fighting for DACA, user privacy, and more in new interview

ABC News has now shared part two of Rebecca Jarvis’ interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. In this segment, Cook doubles down on Apple’s commitment to privacy, talks antitrust, and promises to keep finding for DACA recipients.

Last month, Apple filed an amicus brief in support of the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy. This filing was the first time that Cook and senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien had put their names on such a document. In his interview with ABC News, Cook reiterated Apple’s commitment to protecting those Dreamers:

“I will fight until my toes point up on the subject because I think that it is so core to who we are as a people that we not turn our back on people that came into the country as kids, they were brought here well before they could make a decision on their own,” Cook said. “These people are the core of what an American is.”

Cook’s comments on DACA come after he and President Trump publicly toured a facility in Austin, Texas where the Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cook doubled down on Apple’s commitment to user privacy. Yet again, he explained that Apple is not in the business of selling people’s data, and that its approach to privacy is “very different” than some other companies:

“We don’t want to know all the details about your life. We’re not trying to vacuum up all your data and form it into a profile,” Cook said. “We want your information held on your device. It’s between you and your phone, not you and Apple. And so it’s a very different kind of approach than some companies take.”

Cook went on to say that he currently thinks that there is too big of a focus on antitrust and breaking up big tech among lawmakers. Instead, some of that attention should be shifted towards privacy. The Apple CEO said that it is “passed” time for there to be “rigorous regulation” to protect user privacy in the United States.

“I think there’s too much focus right now on fines and breakups and not enough on the data that the companies hold that users did not make an informed decision to give to,” he said.

You can read and watch Cook’s interview with ABC News here. You can find our coverage of part one of the interview here.

