If you’re looking to buy AirPods Pro this holiday season, we recommend doing it sooner rather than later. Apple․com is already quoting delivery times past December 25, but there are several other options. Here’s where you can still buy AirPods Pro in time for Christmas.

Apple Stores

Even though AirPods Pro are sold out via Apple․com, you can still try to track them down at Apple Stores. You can use Apple’s online store to check in-store availability. If your local store has stock, the best strategy is to place the order online for in-store pickup. Doing the in-store pickup option means that Apple Stores will hold a unit for you, so you can walk in and pick up AirPods Pro when you have time to do so.

If you don’t see any available stock at your local Apple Store, we recommend checking back regularly. Apple Stores can get new shipments at any point throughout the day, but those shipments can vary in size and will likely sell out quickly.

Amazon

Amazon is currently out-of-stock of AirPods Pro, but the company says it will have additional units in stock on December 1 with orders arriving to customers by December 6. This means that if you order now, your AirPods Pro should arrive well before Christmas. We don’t recommend waiting too much longer, though, as shipping times will only get worse from here.

Amazon sells AirPods Pro for $249, but it regularly discounts that price point to $235. At this point, buying from Amazon might be the best way to buy AirPods Pro in time for Christmas, while also saving a bit of cash.

Carriers

Believe it or not, carrier stores can often be a hidden spot for finding AirPods Pro during the holiday season. For example, AT&T has AirPods Pro in stock for delivery and pick up from many of its retail locations. For delivery, AT&T says your order will arrive as early as November 29, if you buy today. Verizon also has AirPods Pro in stock with 2-day shipping, while retail pickup is also available.

T-Mobile also has AirPods Pro in stock for delivery as early as this week with free shipping and retail pickup options. Sprint does not appear to sell AirPods Pro.

Other retailers

Beyond Apple, Amazon, and carrier stores, other retailers also sell AirPods Pro, but availability varies wildly. Target current says that AirPods Pro ordered today should arrive by December 2 with free delivery, but in-store availability is scarce. Walmart also quotes delivery by December 2.

Sam’s Club has AirPods Pro in stock, but it does not sell them in-store and you’ll need a membership to buy. The same goes for Costco. Best Buy says orders placed today should arrive by December 2, in-store pick up is also an option. B&H also has AirPods Pro in stock with free shopping.

AirPods

If you’re looking for non-Pro AirPods, you still have time to order from Apple․com. Apple says that shipments placed today should arrive by the end of this week or the beginning of next week. With that in mind, we still wouldn’t wait too much longer. As demand picks up post-Thanksgiving, shipping times will start to slip quickly.

Amazon also still has ample supply of AirPods, and often runs discounts and promotions. AirPods with Charging Case retail for $159, while AirPods with Wireless Charging Case retail for $199. Amazon currently has them for as low as $134.

Wrap-up

AirPods Pro will likely be a popular gift this holiday season, but with that popularity comes some supply and demand issues. Thankfully, it’s not too late to order from some retailers and carriers. Here’s a full rundown of where to buy AirPods Pro in time for Christmas.

Apple Stores – Check stock online

Amazon – Delivery by December 9

AT&T – Delivery by December 3, also in stores

Verizon – 2-day shipping, also in stores

T-Mobile – Delivery by December 2, also in stores

Target – Delivery by December 2, also in stores

Walmart – Delivery by December 2, also in stores

Sam’s Club – In stock, 2-day shipping membership required

Costco – In stock, 3-5 day shipping, membership required

Best Buy – Delivery by December 2, also in stores

B&H – In stock, free expedited shipping

If you know that you’ll be buying AirPods Pro for someone this year, we highly recommend ordering as soon as possible. Once holiday shopping gets into its full swing, we expect supply at all of these retailers to become scarce very quickly. Are you buying AirPods for anything this holiday season? Are AirPods on your wishlist? Let us know down in the comments!

