‘Clicker for Disney+’ is a macOS app with picture-in-picture, Touch Bar controls, more

Earlier this year, we told you about Clicker for Netflix, a macOS app designed for watching Netflix with a native Mac experience. Now, that same developer is back with Clicker for Disney+, which offers many of those features but for Disney’s new streaming service.

Disney+ debuted just a few weeks ago and is already immensely popular. One annoyance for Mac users, however, is that there’s no native way to watch on macOS. Instead, you have to watch via the Disney+ website in your browser. While Disney+ integrates with Apple’s TV app, it is not an Apple TV Channel. This means all playback happens in the Disney+ app itself, which is not available on macOS.

Clicker for Disney+ is a native, standalone app for macOS that aims to solve some of those problems. With Clicker, you can launch Disney+ directly from your macOS dock. There’s also support for native macOS picture-in-picture mode, which makes it easy for you to watch Disney+ while you multitask.

With Touch Bar controls, you can easily scrub through Disney+ content, enable and disable captions, switch to picture-in-picture mode, and more.

Clicker for Disney+ is available as a free download. Since we covered Clicker for Netflix earlier this year, Clicker for Hulu has also been released and can be downloaded here. Clicker for Hulu includes many of the same features, such as picture-in-picture, full-screen browsing, and more.

