Have you tried out Disney’s new streaming service and decided it’s not for you? Or maybe you’ve realized you want a different plan? Read along for how to switch plans or cancel Disney+ before your free trial ends.
Disney+ offers a free 7-day trial and then goes to $7/month or $70/year for the base subscription.
Below we’ll cover how to switch plans or cancel your Disney+ subscription if you signed up via the iOS/Apple TV app as well as direct through Disney.
You can also cancel your subscription anytime during your free trial and keep watching for the full 7 days. If you want to switch to the Disney+ Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+, you’ll need to do that directly through Disney.
And if you’ve got a unique case not covered below, you can reach a Disney+ customer service agent 24 hours a day through the help page.
How to switch Disney+ plans or cancel your subscription before the free trial ends
If you signed up through the iOS or Apple TV app
- Open Settings and tap your name at the top
- Choose Subscriptions
- Tap Disney+, choose Cancel Subscription and follow the prompts (you’ll get to finish out your free week)
- Alternately, you can change your plan here
Here’s how it looks on iPhone:
If you signed up direct through Disney:
- Head to the Disney+ app or the Disney+ website and make sure you’re logged in
- Choose your account (Mickey icon is default) then look for Billing Details
- Now tap or click Cancel Subscription
- You can also choose Switch to Disney Bundle
