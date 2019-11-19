Have you tried out Disney’s new streaming service and decided it’s not for you? Or maybe you’ve realized you want a different plan? Read along for how to switch plans or cancel Disney+ before your free trial ends.

Disney+ offers a free 7-day trial and then goes to $7/month or $70/year for the base subscription.

Below we’ll cover how to switch plans or cancel your Disney+ subscription if you signed up via the iOS/Apple TV app as well as direct through Disney.

You can also cancel your subscription anytime during your free trial and keep watching for the full 7 days. If you want to switch to the Disney+ Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+, you’ll need to do that directly through Disney.

And if you’ve got a unique case not covered below, you can reach a Disney+ customer service agent 24 hours a day through the help page.

How to switch Disney+ plans or cancel your subscription before the free trial ends

If you signed up through the iOS or Apple TV app

Open Settings and tap your name at the top Choose Subscriptions Tap Disney+, choose Cancel Subscription and follow the prompts (you’ll get to finish out your free week) Alternately, you can change your plan here

Here’s how it looks on iPhone:

If you signed up direct through Disney:

Head to the Disney+ app or the Disney+ website and make sure you’re logged in Choose your account (Mickey icon is default) then look for Billing Details Now tap or click Cancel Subscription You can also choose Switch to Disney Bundle

