Apple launches exclusive collection of holiday Apple Pay deals and freebies

As it does every year, Apple today has launched a collection of exclusive discounts from popular retailers. These discounts apply when you check out with apple Pay in apps or on the web. Read on for details on all of the promotions offered this year.

This year, Apple is partnering with 12 different retailers for exclusive Apple Pay discounts. The offers are valid today through December 18 (except for the Crocs deal). Apple also points out that you can always get an addition 2% back when you use Apple Card to complete your Apple Pay purchases.

Shop for the holidays with Apple Pay. Get special offers when you check out in apps or on the web through December 18. And get 2% Daily Cash back when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay.

Here are the promotions:

1-800 Flowers – $15 off an exclusive holiday gift collection.

– $15 off an exclusive holiday gift collection. 1stdibs – $150 off when you spend $500 or more in the app with code PAYFASTER.

– $150 off when you spend $500 or more in the app with code PAYFASTER. BJ’s – $10 off your next purchase when you spend $150 or more at BJ’s online.

– $10 off your next purchase when you spend $150 or more at BJ’s online. Club Monaco – Extra $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more at clubmonaco.com with code PAYFASTER.

– Extra $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more at clubmonaco.com with code PAYFASTER. Crocs – 25% off purchases at crocs.com through December 13.

– 25% off purchases at crocs.com through December 13. Hayneedle – Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more.

– Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more. HBX – Free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

– Free shipping when you spend $50 or more. New York & Company – Extra 10% off in the New York & Company app with code PAYFASTER.

– Extra 10% off in the New York & Company app with code PAYFASTER. Outdoor Voices – $25 off your next purchase when you spend $125 or more.

– $25 off your next purchase when you spend $125 or more. Snapfish – Get 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER.

– Get 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER. StockX – $20 off your next Buy Now purchase when you spend $200 or more with code PAYFASTER.

– $20 off your next Buy Now purchase when you spend $200 or more with code PAYFASTER. Warby Parker – Free set of 4 illustrated 2020 party frames for ringing in the new year.

These offers all apply when you check out with Apple Pay on the web or in-app and enter the applicable promo code, if necessary.

