Chirp 2 for Apple Watch brings infinite Twitter timeline, major speed boost on watchOS 6, more

Chirp for Twitter has received a major 2.0 update today that brings a host of great features and changes to the Apple Watch app. Headlining the update is a totally rewritten timeline for watchOS 6 with infinite scrolling that offers a major speed boost, the ability to send DMs directly from profiles, improved video player, username colors, and much more.

Chirp for Twitter 2.0 is available now as a free download with in-app purchases available to support developer Will Bishop and unlock the pro tier.

Chirp first debuted last year with the goal of bringing full Twitter support to Apple Watch and we think it delivers on that as we’ve seen great updates make the app even better over time.

Today’s major 2.0 release brings a much faster experience, infinite timeline scrolling, username colors, images in DMs, the option to DM right from profiles, and much more for Apple Watch.

Chirp 2.0 includes support for 13 new languages and the iOS app gets Dark Mode support.

9to5Mac lead editor Zac Hall has been testing the new version of Chirp and considers it “the best example of experiences developers can create on the Apple Watch — even if companies behind services like Twitter aren’t interested.”

Zac was also able to dive more into the making of Chirp and Will Bishop’s other apps in an episode of the 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast this fall.

If you don’t have it already, Chirp is definitely worth picking up.

Full Release notes:

Hey everyone! I don’t use the ‘2.0’ version number lightly, and I’m so glad I waited this long to use it! Here is a list of all of the new features you can find in Chirp 2.0! Please note, some features below required watchOS 6. The timeline has been completely rewritten for watchOS 6. It’s now truly faster, more efficient, and more reliable than ever. It now has true endless scrolling too!

Username Colours! Head in to Settings on your iPhone or Apple Watch running watchOS 6 (or later) to change the color of your username! Better yet, everyone else using Chirp will be able to see it too! This feature is $2 (or $1 for Chirp Pro users) – The decision to make it paid was not taken lightly, but ultimately it required a lot of backend work, which I believe justifies the $2 (or $1) upgrade.

Mentions, Likes, Trending, Hashtags, Lists and Search now all use the more efficient and feature-packed timeline!

An improved video player! Tired of videos endlessly loading, or just freezing up? I’ve written a completely new video player to be far more robust, reliable, and best of all, fast!

With username colors, there’s now a ‘Rainbow’ option. But during Pride month (June), this color will be free for everyone.

Dark mode is now available in the iOS app

Sign up in seconds! Instead of opening Twitter.com and logging in, if the Twitter app is installed on your iPhone, you can now authenticate with that.

Faster load times

Images now show in DMs

Tweet now also show in DMs

FlickType has been updated to be way easier to use. No more dots as you type, no more painful corrections, just type as you would on your phone (Check the Apple Watch screenshots for a quick preview)!

Image grids! Up to four images per tweet can now be previewed on your timeline. Previously it was limited to just one, but now you can see all four in a snazzy grid.

Want to send a user a direct message directly from their profile? Now you can! Just force touch and hit the message button!

More messages! Chirp can now load up to three times as many messages as before (from 50 up to 150)!

You can now delete tweets you’ve authored by force-touching and choosing ‘Delete Tweet’. The less interesting changes: Added a troubleshooting guide to the Chirp setup page on both iOS and watchOS.

When a user buys Chirp Pro, they’ll now be prompted on their Apple Watch with instructions on how to tweet.

Added an ‘Acknowledgements’ page to the iOS settings page. Head to Settings > Chirp > Acknowledgements to see it!

When logging out of Chirp on your iPhone, the currently logged in username will be shown.

The search page now prompts you to enter a search term if you tap ‘Search People’ or ‘Search Tweets’ before entering one. This was a common point of confusion, so I’m glad I’ve cleared it up.

Chirp now uses a verified logo in place of a blue username New languages! I’m so happy to say that Chirp is now available in: Chinese (Simplified)

Danish (Denmark)

Dutch

Finnish

German

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Norwegian Bokmål

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russian

Spanish (Latin America) It also wouldn’t be an update without some bug fixes! Fixed: If a tweet quoted a tweet which itself was a quote, a large blank space would appear.

Some images would appear squished or would just otherwise have the incorrect aspect ratio

Improved reliability of setup.

Some users may have shown as verified even if they weren’t

Some typos here and there

Sometimes ‘Tipping Jar’ price-labels could be truncated, this should be less of an issue now. Thank you all for your continued support! Don’t forget you can always contact me via email or Twitter to let me know what you want to see in the next update! Ps. Chirp now collects some strictly anonymous user data. I use this data to better prioritise my development time to ensure the features you use most are reliable. You can easily opt out of this in Chirp Settings on your Apple Watch.

