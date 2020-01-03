More than nine months after Apple finally gave up on its AirPower charging mat, some people haven’t yet gotten over their disappointment. The Zens Liberty doesn’t act as a full replacement, but it’s the closest thing we’ve seen yet.

The Qi-compatible charging mat has a total of 16 overlapping coils to allow casual placement of devices …

Zens says this matches what would have been the main selling point of AirPower.

The ZENS Liberty is where ultimate freedom meets wireless charging. The 16 overlapping charging coils of the Liberty provide freedom of placement. Most wireless chargers have just one coil in the center of each charging area. This small ‘sweet spot’ requires accurate positioning with the risk of waking up to a phone with an almost empty battery. The Liberty solves this problem with its maximized active charging area, making wireless charging ever more convenient and truly effortless.

However, as The Verge notes, it falls down in two key areas.

For one thing, it only lets you wirelessly charge two, rather than three, devices simultaneously on the pad. It also can’t charge an Apple Watch natively — for that you’ll have to plug a $39.99 accessory into its USB-A port.

The accessory is an Apple Watch charging puck directly attached to a USB-A plus, so that it plugs into the side of the mat. Satechi recently introduced a USB-C version of the same thing, designed for direct attachment to a MacBook.

Still, it’s a reasonably convenient package.

Zens says its charging mat has a total wireless power output of 30W (meaning it can charge two devices at 15W), and supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. It also includes a 2.4A USB-A port which you could use to charge a third device. The whole pad is powered over USB-C, and comes with a 60W USB power adapter.

You can choose between a fabric finish for $139.99 and a glass finish, allowing you to see the charging coils, for $179.99. The Apple Watch puck adds $39.99 to either unit.

Ever wondered what’s under the hood? This limited edition has a see-through tempered glass surface to reveal the inside of the wireless charger. You will be able to see the 16 charging coils seamlessly working together to make sure your devices regain their power quickly.

Both Zens Liberty models are available for pre-order now, promising delivery later this month.

If you’re not bothered about having to position your devices carefully, and just want to be able to charge iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on one mat, check out our review of Unleashed at $99.

