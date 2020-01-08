Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple announces new single-day record for App Store purchases: $386 million spent on New Year’s Day
- Best iPhone Night mode photos – submit yours to Apple
- Apple returns to CES for privacy roundtable alongside Facebook and others
- Hands-on: Brydge’s Pro+ keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro and standalone iPadOS Trackpad
- Zagg reportedly releasing AirPower-like ‘drop anywhere’ wireless charging mat this year
