Apple TV+ seals multi-year content deal with ‘Little America’ co-creator

While Apple has set a release date for Little America on Apple TV+ and also renewed the show for a second season, it has also signed a multi-year content creation deal with its showrunner and co-creator, Lee Eisenberg.

Reported by Variety, Apple’s new deal with Eisenberg will see him create both new TV and digital media projects just for Apple TV+.

Under the terms of the deal, Eisenberg will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, and create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. He has brought on Natalie Sandy as vice president of development for the company. Sandy was a producer on the first season of “Little America.”

Eisenberg has a rich resume including six Emmy nominations for his work on The Office and more.

He is six-time Emmy nominee, primarily for his time on “The Office” and also for “Hello Ladies: The Movie,” which was based on the HBO series that he co-created. His other TV credits include the Showtime dramedy “SMILF.” On the feature side, Eisenberg co-directed and co-wrote the hit comedy “Good Boys,” wrote and produced “Bad Teacher,” and co-wrote “Year One.”

This latest deal for Apple TV+ comes after the company signed a five-year exclusive production deal with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler.

As for Little America, it’s set for a January 17 release on Apple TV+. Learn more about the upcoming show here.

More Apple TV+ news:

Top image via Wall of Celebrities

