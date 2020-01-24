Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions

Starting February 1, select Apple Stores across the US will celebrate Black History Month with a special lineup of more than 40 Today at Apple sessions. This year’s lineup highlights creators shaping new cultural narratives through visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film, and other mediums.

Today at Apple gives rising artists a platform for their creativity all year long, but Black History Month offers even more opportunities for inspiration. Seven flagship stores in major cities will offer events through February 29.

Notable sessions this year include events with National Black Theatre, musician Rapsody, and the Negro National League Centennial.

The month kicks off with visual artist and print designer Ebony Bolt sharing her creative journey at Apple Williamsburg in Brooklyn. Ebony designed the cover art for the Black History Month session collection (also pictured above), and will show how to make one of her design templates on iPad with Apple Pencil.

On February 20 at Apple Union Square in San Francisco, muralist and illustrator Joonbug will demonstrate illustration with artist So-So Topic. Attendees can create their own images in Procreate on iPad. Rounding out the month on February 25 is a discussion on the art of the memoir and tips for creating a structure from rapper and librarian Roy Kinsey. At Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago, attendees will use the Notes app and Voice Memos to write and record ideas in the moment.

Additional promising sessions for photographers and videographers include:

Musicians may enjoy:

Find links to the Today at Apple Black History Month collection for each participating store below. All sessions are free to attend. You can also sign up by using the Apple Store app for iOS. Sessions now include an Apple Wallet pass for easy check-in when you arrive at the store.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

