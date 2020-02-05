Apple pushed fix for Mail app encryption bug with latest macOS Catalina release

Last fall we learned about a flaw with the Mail app in macOS that would prevent encrypted emails from being encrypted. With the public release of macOS 10.15.3 last week, the researcher who discovered the bug says it has been fixed.

Apple IT specialist Bob Gendler discovered the vulnerability last summer and last fall Apple said that it would fix the bug in a future update. The flaw had to do with how Mail was saving database files that were being used by Siri which were actually unencrypted, even for encrypted emails.

After Apple released macOS 10.15.3, Gendler checked to see if the bug was still present and he’s reported that the flaw has been fixed (via The Verge). While the fix wasn’t noted in the release notes for the update, Gendler told The Verge that AppleCare Enterprise Support got in touch with him to confirm the fix.

If you haven’t updated already, you can head to  > About This Mac > Software Update to install macOS 10.15.3.

In related news, today Apple seeded the first betas of macOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and more. We’ve got details on some exciting new features like CarKey, the ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps in one purchase, and much more.

