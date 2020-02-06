Apple’s latest iPhone 11 ad emphasizes low-light camera performance with Night mode

Apple has shared a new video on its YouTube channel today promoting the Night mode feature on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. In the video, Apple offers side-by-side comparisons of images taken with and without Night mode enabled.

Cleverly set to the Smashing Pumpkins song “We Only Come Out At Night,” Apple’s video focuses on the dramatic effect Night mode can have on iPhone photography.

Apple rarely makes side-by-side comparisons in its advertising, but this video is a clear exception. The purpose of the ad is to show how Night mode can help improve iPhone images in low-light environments. “Take more naturally looking photos in low-light with Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro,” Apple touts.

This iPhone 11 Night mode ad comes just a few days after closed submissions for its Shot on iPhone competition focusing on low-light photography. Apple will announce the winners of that contest on March 4.

Watch the new iPhone 11 ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

