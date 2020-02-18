Launch Center Pro utility adds new Icon Composer customization for Shortcuts and more

Launch Center Pro has become a powerful utility that allows users to create simple shortcuts that speed up everyday tasks. Last year, the app added an all-new Icon Composer for Home screen customization, and an update today takes that feature to the next level.

The Icon Composer in Launch Center Pro is built around creating custom Home screen icons for Launch Center Pro automations and Shortcuts. In a blog post, Launch Center Pro creator David Barnard explains:

To create a new icon using the Icon Composer, tap the edit button (looks like a pencil) in the top right corner of the app and create a new Action. Next tap the Icon row. Now you’re in the heart of the Icon Composer and ready to create gorgeous, App Store quality icons. You can use these icons to launch apps and actions from within Launch Center Pro, or you can export them for use as home screen icons for Shortcuts.

In today’s update, the Icon Composer has added 1,800 new duo-tone glyphs from Font Awesome for additional customization options. There are also new options to match iOS 12 and iOS 13 Shortcuts style backgrounds.

The Icon Composer in Launch Center Pro has become an incredibly powerful way to create custom Home screen icons on iPhone and iPad. The integration with the Shortcuts app really takes things to the next level, as does the continued addition of new customization options.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Launch Center Pro update:

Added new duotone glyphs to the Icon Composer

Added new icon styles to the Icon Composer (iOS 12 and iOS 13 Shortcuts style backgrounds)

Fixed issues with legacy glyphs in the Icon Composer

Fixed restoration of manual backups

Fixed a bug causing the app to crash on launch for some users

Theme selection no long resets to the white theme randomly

Additional bug fixes and enhancements

You can read more tips on how to customize your iPhone or iPad Home screen with Launch Center Pro’s Icon Composer here. The app is available on the App Store as a free download.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: