Apple Maps gained the Look Around street view feature last fall along with iOS 13 but it was launched in limited cities. Now the handy option has rolled out to Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

You can check out the expanded Look Around feature in Apple Maps now by pulling up addresses, landmarks, and more and looking for the binoculars button in the top right corner or bottom left corner (via MacRumors).

Look Around being available in Boston, D.C., and Philadelphia comes in addition to New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oahu, and more. This update comes after Apple officially completed its huge maps overhaul in the US last month and said it is working to do the same across Europe this year.

Apple Maps Look Around offers rich and detailed street views and there are a few ways to access the feature. If you’re searching for something like a city, look for the Look Around option in the bottom left part of your screen.

If you’ve searched for an address or point of interest where Look Around is available, you should see the binoculars icon in the top right of your screen.

Once you’re using Look Around you can expand and minimize with the diagonal arrows icon in the top left. You can also swipe around a city with the Look Around split view mode shown below.

