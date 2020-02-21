Apple Maps ‘Street View’ Look Around feature comes to Boston, D.C., and Philadelphia

- Feb. 21st 2020 8:11 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Apple Maps gained the Look Around street view feature last fall along with iOS 13 but it was launched in limited cities. Now the handy option has rolled out to Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

You can check out the expanded Look Around feature in Apple Maps now by pulling up addresses, landmarks, and more and looking for the binoculars button in the top right corner or bottom left corner (via MacRumors).

Look Around being available in Boston, D.C., and Philadelphia comes in addition to New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oahu, and more. This update comes after Apple officially completed its huge maps overhaul in the US last month and said it is working to do the same across Europe this year.

Apple Maps Look Around offers rich and detailed street views and there are a few ways to access the feature. If you’re searching for something like a city, look for the Look Around option in the bottom left part of your screen.

If you’ve searched for an address or point of interest where Look Around is available, you should see the binoculars icon in the top right of your screen.

Once you’re using Look Around you can expand and minimize with the diagonal arrows icon in the top left. You can also swipe around a city with the Look Around split view mode shown below.

Apple Maps Look Around expands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Maps

Apple Maps

Apple Maps is Apple's map application that's preloaded on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Car Play, and Apple Watch. It launched in 2012 with iOS 6.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.