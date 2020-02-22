Unannounced ‘AirPods X Generation’ reportedly appear in Target inventory systems for $399

Several reports have suggested that Apple is planning to release new over-ear headphones during the first half of this year, likely to complement the rest of its AirPods lineup. Now, YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared an image on Twitter claiming to show new Apple headphones in Target’s inventory system.

Update: Target inventory also references new Apple TV, iPod touch, and Apple Watch bands

In the image, which you can see below, Target’s inventory system shows something referred to as “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” with a $399.99 price tag. Apple’s currently AirPods lineup maxes out with the AirPods Pro at $249, so this is clearly a new higher-end option.

Prosser adds that there are three different SKUs listed for this product, suggesting that Apple’s headphones could be available in multiple different colors.

AppleInsider adds that it spoke to several Target staffers this morning, who said “placeholders for new products are common” and that pricing information is usually accurate, while product names are not. This means Apple’s over-ear headphones are (unsurprisingly) unlikely to be called “AirPods X Generation.”

A $399 price point is certainly at the high-end of the market, but it makes sense considering Apple’s $249 price tag for AirPods Pro.

Apple over-ear headphones

Most recently, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said to expect Apple’s new premium headphones sometime during the first half of this year. These are expected to be separate from Apple’s existing lineup of Beats headphones, though it’s unknown how exactly they’ll be different from products like the Beats Solo Pro.

There’s quite a bit of evidence to suggest that Apple is planning a March event for this year to announce new iPad Pro models and the oft-rumored iPhone 9. New over-ear headphones certainly seem like the perfect addition to that event, but it’s important to remember that Apple hasn’t formally announced a keynote just yet.

What do you think of rumors suggesting Apple is developing over-ear headphones to complement its AirPods line of audio products? Let us know down in the comments!

