Apple Research app adds AirPods Pro support for Hearing Study, watchOS battery improvements

Apple has updated its Research app for iPhone and Apple Watch with a few notable additions today. With Apple Research version 1.1.2, the app now supports AirPods Pro for the Apple Hearing Study and more.

Apple launched the Apple Research app last November, allowing users in the US to enroll in three health studies: Women’s Health, Heart and Movement, and the Hearing Study. Today’s update for the Apple Research app includes AirPods Pro support for the Hearing Study. The Hearing Study examines the impact of sound exposure on hearing health and stress levels, and now AirPods Pro users can partake.

Elsewhere, today’s update for the Apple Research app improves VoiceOver support and battery life performance on watchOS. Here are the full release notes for the update:

This update includes new features, improvements and bug fixes and is recommended for all users: Support for AirPods Pro in the Apple Hearing study

Improved experience for VoiceOver users while participating in the Apple Hearing study and the hearing test

Battery life improvements with the latest watchOS update

The Apple Research app is available on the App Store as a free download. The update is rolling out now, so if you don’t see it immediately, be sure to keep checking.

