Apple releasing fifth developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

- Mar. 10th 2020 9:54 am PT

Apple will release the fifth developer beta of iOS 13.4 today. This update comes one week after the release of beta 4. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more.

Update: The fifth betas of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 are now available. No sign of watchOS 6.2 yet.

What’s new in iOS 13.4? One of the most important changes is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. Apple says this feature will launch this month, which is also when we expect iOS 13.4 to be released to the public.

iOS 13.4 also includes a new CarKey feature that brings built-in support for unlocking, driving, and sharing NFC car keys. This will allow you to control your NFC-equipped car with your iPhone or Apple Watch.

You can watch our full video highlighting all of the changes and new features in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 right here. Other minor changes include new Memoji stickers, new Siri controls, updates to the Mail app, hardware key mapping on iPadOS, and more.

Spot any major changes in the fifth developer beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

