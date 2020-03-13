9to5Mac Happy Hour 268: iOS 14 and watchOS 7 leaks, iPad Pro cursor, Apple Watch Series 6 features

Benjamin and Zac have a week of 9to5Mac exclusives to discuss including loads of iOS 14, watchOS 7, and Apple Watch Series 6 details, new details about iPad cursor support, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Exclusive Archives
- Apple Watch blood oxygen detection feature found in iOS 14 code snippet
- iOS 14 icon leak reveals first look at Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones with AirPods features
- Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 to include ‘Infograph Pro’ with tachymeter, SchoolTime and kids mode, sleep tracking, more
- Sophisticated mouse cursor support coming to iOS 14, new iPad Smart Keyboard models with trackpad
- Apple developing new augmented reality app for iOS 14, testing Apple Store and Starbucks partnership
- iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more
- iOS 14 to include new homescreen list view option with Siri suggestions and more
- HomeKit in iOS 14: Face recognition, Apple TV audio, Night Shift for lights
- iOS 14: Major accessibility features, Alipay Apple Pay, wallpaper app integration, more
- watchOS 7 to include new ‘International’ Apple Watch face with multiple country flags
Chapters:
00:00:00 — Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen saturation
00:11:54 — AirPods Studio icon
00:24:32 — watchOS 7 SchoolTime
00:47:57 — iPadOS cursor details
01:01:38 — AR in iOS 14
01:10:50 — Hardware clues
01:15:48 — Apple TV remote???
01:31:02 — HomeKit in iOS 14
01:40:55 — Accessibility in iOS 14
01:49:52 — watchOS 7 “International”
