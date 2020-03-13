9to5Mac Happy Hour 268: iOS 14 and watchOS 7 leaks, iPad Pro cursor, Apple Watch Series 6 features

Mar. 13th 2020

0

Benjamin and Zac have a week of 9to5Mac exclusives to discuss including loads of iOS 14, watchOS 7, and Apple Watch Series 6 details, new details about iPad cursor support, and much more.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen saturation

00:11:54 — AirPods Studio icon

00:24:32 — watchOS 7 SchoolTime

00:47:57 — iPadOS cursor details

01:01:38 — AR in iOS 14

01:10:50 — Hardware clues

01:15:48 — Apple TV remote???

01:31:02 — HomeKit in iOS 14

01:40:55 — Accessibility in iOS 14

01:49:52 — watchOS 7 “International”

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

