A supply chain report indicates that demand for MacBooks and iPads remains positive despite the fact that most stores are closed and many consumers face financial concerns during the coronavirus outbreak.

While it’s just one measure, today’s report says that suppliers of Apple’s scissor-switch keyboard are continuing to ramp up production as per pre-coronavirus plans …

The scissor keyboard is used in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air and the upcoming Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Digitimes carries the report.

Suppliers engaged in the supply chain for Apple’s new products featuring its redesigned scissor-switch Magic Keyboard are ramping up production and have seen no cutbacks in the orders despite concerns over the coronavirus, according to sources from the upstream supply chain […] So far, Apple has not cut any of its orders with the upstream supply chain for 2020, but related upstream suppliers are still closely monitoring the coronavirus development.

Apple is in the process of transitioning back to a scissor switch keyboard after severe reliability problems with the butterfly keyboard design first seen in the 12-inch MacBook and subsequently rolled out to MacBook Pro models. Reliability issues with the butterfly keyboard were common enough that Apple launched a special service program for this issue.

The coronavirus outbreak threatens Apple from all points in the cycle. Supply-chain problems may constrain the availability of products; store closures mean fewer customers get the chance to see them; and financial uncertainties created by a tanking economy mean consumers may be less willing to spend money on electronics.

Only today, a 21-day lockdown in India saw all iPhone production in the country suspended.

However, the growing number of people working from home, as well as wanting entertainment during lockdowns, helps create demand for iPads, MacBooks, and other Apple devices. So far, it seems, the opposing forces may be balancing out.

Photo: iFixit

